Buhari’s reason for 2-weeks holiday exposed – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s 10-day UK holiday was a ploy to unleash terror.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it is away of fully perfected plans by the presidency and some All Progressives Congress, APC senators to ‘forcefully reconvene thebsenate, in a bid to impeach the senate president, Bukola Saraki.’

They added that these plots are allol aimed at covering up the corruption of the Buhari led government.

The party also faulted the President for not taking the bull by the horn, and accepting the defection of its members – Noting that, Buhari was quick to celebrate defections from the PDP in 2014.