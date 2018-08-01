Bukola Saraki All Smiles As He Arrives Kwara After Dumping APC (Photos)

Senate President of Nigeria, Dr.Abubakar Bukola Saraki at the international airport in Illorin.

The Senate President of Nigeria, Dr.Abubakar Bukola Saraki couldn’t hide his happiness as he was all smiles after arriving at Ilorin international Airport in Kwara state yesterday night.

His arrival came shortly after announcing his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He was welcomed warmly at the airport by government officials and dignitaries.

Saraki gave his reasons for dumping the APC to include continued persecutions he has been put through in the APC.

See more photos below:

