Local News

Bukola Saraki All Smiles As He Arrives Kwara After Dumping APC (Photos)

Senate President of Nigeria, Dr.Abubakar Bukola Saraki at the international airport in Illorin.

The Senate President of Nigeria, Dr.Abubakar Bukola Saraki couldn’t hide his happiness as he was all smiles after arriving at Ilorin international Airport in Kwara state yesterday night.

His arrival came shortly after announcing his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He was welcomed warmly at the airport by government officials and dignitaries.

READ  Ortom's Exit From APC A Blessing To Us - Oshiomhole

Saraki gave his reasons for dumping the APC to include continued persecutions he has been put through in the APC.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

See The New ‘Land Craft’ Lord’s Chosen Church Launched For Publicity In Lagos (Photos)

Passengers Flee Plane After Mobile Phone Battery Exploded Inside Plane (Photos)

Massive Boost For Mourinho As Lukaku Returns Early For Manchester United

Heartbreaking: Veteran Nigerian Singer, Tony Tetuila Loses His Mother (Photo)

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu To Spend Second Day With EFCC

BBNaija Star, Bisola Stuns In Alluring Jumpsuit (Photos)

BREAKING News: Police Stop CAN Peaceful Protest Over Killings In Adamawa

PDP Celebrates After Senate President Saraki & Governor Ahmed Dumped APC

Meet The Identical Twin Brothers Who Are Set To Marry Identical Twin Sisters And Live In The Same House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *