Nigerian dancehall star, Burna Boy took to Instagram to show off his new diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet wristwatch he bought for $65,000., which is approximately N23.5M in Nigerian currency .

See more photos below.



Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has no plans of voting in the 2019 Elections in Nigeria and he made this clear via his Insta-stories.

According to him, anyone who believes their votes would count is delusional.