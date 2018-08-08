Trending

Burning Minivan causes Backlog of Traffic on Third Mainland Bridge

A minivan on Wednesday morning caught fire on the Third Mainland Bridge causing a backlog of traffic.

Twitter users shared videos and photos of the minivan on fire, as well as of vehicles backed up in traffic.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit eventually arrived on the scene to put out the fire and remove the vehicle.

See photos and videos from the fire


