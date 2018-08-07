“Call me Vampire” – Actress Iyabo Ojo says as she shares lovely photos

Iyabo Ojo is a Nigerian film actress, director, and producer. She has featured in more than 150 films, as well as producing over 14 of her own.

The popular actress is 40 years but doesn’t feel so as her recent post suggests. The actress shared some lovely photos on instagram with the caption:

call me Vampire 😋😁😂

See more photos below:

Ojo has scripted and featured in several Nigerian films. Her first role was in 1998’s Satanic, an English-language film. In 2002, she made her Yoruba-language debut with Baba Darijinwon. In January 2015, her film Silence, which features Joseph Benjamin Alex Usifo, Fathia Balogun, and Doris Simeon, premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja, in Lagos.

In 2004, Ojo started producing her own films, her first production being Bolutife, after which she made Bofeboko, Ololufe, Esan and Okunkun Biribiri.

Marrying a Lagos-based movie marketer in 1999, when she was 21, she took a break from pursuing her career. She gave birth to a son and then a daughter (born in 1999 and 2001 respectively) but is now divorced from their father. She has attributed the breakup of her first marriage to getting married too young.[12] She has spoken of her intention to stop using her former husband’s surname, Ojo.