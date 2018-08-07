Uncategorized, Viral

“Call Me Vampire” – Actress Iyabo Ojo Says As She Shares New Photos

"Call Me Vampire" - Actress Iyabo Ojo Says As She Shares New PhotosLagos socialite and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo has flaunted her sneakers on social media as she regards herself as a ‘vampire’.

With the quality of the physical appearance of Iyabo Ojo, one would doubt if she is truly 40 not to talk of having two grown up children.

She flaunted her new clothes and sneakers in her recent outfit calling herself a ‘vampire’ without providing any explanation.

Alice Iyabo Ojo is also a Nigerian film actress, director, and producer. She has featured in more than 150 films, as well as producing over 14 of her own.

