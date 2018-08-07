‘Call me vampire’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo writes as she slays in new photos

Lagos socialite and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo is indirectly mentoring some female folks on how to combine different clothes with her fashion sense.

With the quality of the physical appearance of Iyabo Ojo, one would doubt if she is truly 40 not to talk of having two grown up children.

She flaunted her new clothes and sneakers in her recent outfit calling herself a ‘vampire’ without providing any explanation.

Sharing stunning photos of herself, Iyabo Ojo wrote:

call me Vampire 😋😁😂

Alice Iyabo Ojo is also a Nigerian film actress, director, and producer. She has featured in more than 150 films, as well as producing over 14 of her own.

See more photos: