Uncategorized

‘Call me vampire’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo writes as she slays in new photos

Lagos socialite and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo is indirectly mentoring some female folks on how to combine different clothes with her fashion sense.

With the quality of the physical appearance of Iyabo Ojo, one would doubt if she is truly 40 not to talk of having two grown up children.

She flaunted her new clothes and sneakers in her recent outfit calling herself a ‘vampire’ without providing any explanation.

Sharing stunning photos of herself, Iyabo Ojo wrote:

call me Vampire 😋😁😂

Alice Iyabo Ojo is also a Nigerian film actress, director, and producer. She has featured in more than 150 films, as well as producing over 14 of her own.

READ  Labour threatens mass action over pensions scam

See more photos:





Tags

You may also like

Over 49 senators append signatures against move to impeach Bukola Saraki & Ike Ekweremadu

‘Is Osinbajo a Christian? He sold his soul to the devil for crumbs’ – Female lawmaker reacts Over NASS Incident (Video)

#BBNaija3: Ifu Ennada calls for peace between Alex and Cee-C after acid bathe threat

Senator Godswill Akpabio arrives Uyo ahead of defection from PDP to APC tomorrow (Photos)

Acting President Osinbajo sacks DSS Boss Lawal Daura: See Why.

Juliet Ibrahim Celebrates Iceberg Slim On His Birthday Amid Breakup Rumor

8 Nigerian men arrested for online romance scam in Thailand (Photos)

Ifu Ennada calls for peace between Alex and Cee-c after acid threat

“Trophies are good but saving lives means a lot to me” – Kanu Nwankwo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *