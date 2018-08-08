Trending

‘Cameroonian Soldiers Invade Community, Open Fire On Villagers’ (Video)

Another shocking video is currently making rounds online showing how soldiers reportedly stormed in community in Northern Cameroon and allegedly opened fire on some villagers who were apprehended in search of some terrorists. According to Ray Timah who posted the video, the soldiers also burnt many houses in the area while on a ‘killing spree’.

The video which has gone viral online has sparked outrage amongst internet users.

Some weeks ago, an investigation by Amnesty International experts gathered credible evidence that Cameroonian soldiers were involved in the horrific extrajudicial executions of two women and two young children following a footage which went viral.

Cameroon government arrested four soldiers believed to have been involved in killing the unarmed civilians who were said to have allegedly aided Boko Haram members.

“Four soldiers were arrested on Sunday. They are suspected of being the authors of the executions in the video,” said an army officer in Cameroon’s Far North region near the border with Nigeria.

Watch Video Below; 


