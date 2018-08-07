Campaign Posters Of Reverend King Flood The Streets Ahead Of 2019 Election

Campaign posters of Reverend King who is currently incarcerated in prison after being sentenced to death by hanging – have began to flood the streets.

The convicted prisoner is said to be running for the presidency in the 2019 election under the platform of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA).

The General Overseer of Christian Praying Assembly (CPA), was was arraigned on September 26, 2006 on a six-count charge of attempted murder and murder.

He was sentenced to death by hanging in 2007 by Justice Joseph Oyewole at a Lagos High Court tried for murder of a church member, Ann Uzoh.

The judgement was upheld by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division and finally affirmed by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court in 2016.

But according to a Brazil-based church leader, Rt Rev Ernest King, many Nigerians have been going to the prison in Sokoto to mount pressure on Rev King to come and contest and deliver the country.

According to a report by Newsmakers in February (during Rev. King’s birthday celebration), Ernest King said:

“This is the man that has solution for Nigeria. He prophesied about Nigeria’s case 18 years ago, that the country will come to a stage where there will be no solution. He said that he would be somewhere resting and they would bring the issue of Nigeria to him for him to solve for them.

“That was how they went to the prison about two months ago pleading that he should come and take over Nigeria. He had prophesied this 18 years ago.

“If Rev King should be allowed to handle Nigeria under 5 years, Nigeria will be one of the best countries in the world.”

He added:

“This is the man that has solution to every problem on Earth, but Nigerians don’t know what God gave them. The wicked and occult people want to kill him, but it’s impossible. As he told them in the Court on that day, there’s no rope on Earth that can enter Rev King’s head.”