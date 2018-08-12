Football, Trending

Can Arsenal Turn Their Fortune Around Against Man City???

Manchester City have been unbeaten in their last nine opening Premier League fixtures while Arsenal are still without a win in their last five league meetings with Manchester City. Although they have only managed 2 wins in their last 12 meetings with the reigning champions.

Arsenal are now under a new Manager who is known for his attacking nerves in  Unai Emery.  He also has brought in new players but would they have really grasp his philosophy?

Would he be able to guide the Gunners to victory  against a side that amass a record 100 points last season in his first official match?

This we shall find out at 7;45pm on Sunday when the match starts.

 


