The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has urged the federal government to cancel the Lokoja/Kogi bye-elections because of irregularities.

The PDP says the election was fraught with several irregularities ranging from ballot box snatching to vote buying.

The opposition party alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) intimidated others with thugs, snatching ballot boxes and so on.

It made this cry via it’s official twitter handle on Saturday. It wrote: