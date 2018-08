Sensational rapper and new mom, Cardi B, who just welcomed her first child weeks ago, has revealed she’s suffering from postpartum depression.

The 25-year-old rapper said she was left feeling emotional for no reason.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker told fans:

“This postpartum sh*t is annoying. Like I been emotional all fucking day for no reason.”

