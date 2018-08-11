Uncategorized

Carl Ikeme’s number one jersey retired by his club Wolverhampton

Premier League side Wolves have retired their No1 shirt in tribute to cancer-battling legend Carl Ikeme. The former Nigerian international was forced to hang up his gloves after he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July last year.

The decision to retire the shirt was revealed when the Molineux outfit announced their squad numbers for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Portuguese number one Rui Patricio will wear No11, John Ruddy will be No21 and Will Norris is the club’s No31.

The talented shot-stopper made 274 domestic career appearances in all competitions, with over 200 of them for Wolves. He played 10 matches for the Super Eagles and was named as the honorary 24th man for the World Cup following his illness.

READ  “You are turning to a slay queen” – Fans slam Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma over her choice of outfit

Ikeme will not return to the pitch, but the Nigeria Footballl Association (NFF) have offered him a job in Gernot Rohr’s technical crew.





Tags

You may also like

Ooni Of Ife is reportedly set to pick Tope Adesegun as new bride, after his breakup with Olori Wuraola

New Music: Olamide – Puna (Freestyle)

Nigerian man sends hilarious birthday message to his Ex-girlfriend, Amaka who disappointed him

“Oshiomhole is behaving like a rain-beaten chicken” – Senator Bukola Saraki

Dad and mum’s separation was a very difficult period for me – Juliana Olayode

‘God needs Saraki to rule Nigeria for 4 years, and their will be peace’ – Primate Ayodele reveals

Female student battered by her roommate for eating her food (photos)

‘God needs Saraki to rule Nigeria for 4 years’ – Primate Ayodele reveals in new prophecies

I might sue NBC if ban on ‘This is Nigeria’ is not lifted – Falz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *