Carl Ikeme’s number one jersey retired by his club Wolverhampton

Premier League side Wolves have retired their No1 shirt in tribute to cancer-battling legend Carl Ikeme. The former Nigerian international was forced to hang up his gloves after he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July last year.

The decision to retire the shirt was revealed when the Molineux outfit announced their squad numbers for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Portuguese number one Rui Patricio will wear No11, John Ruddy will be No21 and Will Norris is the club’s No31.

The talented shot-stopper made 274 domestic career appearances in all competitions, with over 200 of them for Wolves. He played 10 matches for the Super Eagles and was named as the honorary 24th man for the World Cup following his illness.

Ikeme will not return to the pitch, but the Nigeria Footballl Association (NFF) have offered him a job in Gernot Rohr’s technical crew.