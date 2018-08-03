Local News

Cars Destroyed As Overhead Water Tank Collapses At Newly Renovated Stephen Keshi Stadium (Photos)

An overhead water tank which collapsed at newly renovated Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta state, has destroyed many cars.
 

Scene of the crash

According to reports making the rounds online, a wing of the newly commissioned Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the Delta state capital, collapsed on Thursday, damaging several vehicles.

It was gathered that the water tank inside the newly renovated stadium, collapsed and fell on some vehicles.

READ  Budget 2016: Buhari Promises To Diversify Nigeria's Economy

This incident occured yesterday which is the second day of the African Senior Athletic Championship.

See more photos from the incident below;

 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Remember Popular U.S Rapper, Busta Rhymes? See How He Looks Now (Photos)

Man Collapses, Dies After Finding Another Man In The Apartment He Rented For His Lover

President Buhari Arrives London For 10-Day Vacation

How A University Student Was Allegedly Detained, Tortured To Death By Fellow Students

Man Kills Another While Trying To Settle Dispute Between Their Wives

2019: Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, Saraki Get Nod To Contest PDP Ticket

2019: Another Governor Speaks On Alleged Plan to Defect From APC To PDP

Alex Iwobi Signs New Long Term Contract With Arsenal

Why I Rejected Chelsea To Join AC Milan – Higuain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *