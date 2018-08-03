Cars Destroyed As Overhead Water Tank Collapses At Newly Renovated Stephen Keshi Stadium (Photos)

An overhead water tank which collapsed at newly renovated Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta state, has destroyed many cars.

Scene of the crash

According to reports making the rounds online, a wing of the newly commissioned Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the Delta state capital, collapsed on Thursday, damaging several vehicles.

It was gathered that the water tank inside the newly renovated stadium, collapsed and fell on some vehicles.

This incident occured yesterday which is the second day of the African Senior Athletic Championship.

See more photos from the incident below;