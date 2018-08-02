Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Cee-c gives epic reply to a troll who called her an ”Ashawo”

Social media trolls/bullies are at it again and this time they yet again made BBNaija’s Ceec their prime target.

It all started when the reality star shared lovely photos of herself rocking a Lanre DaSilva dress on her IG page, while thanking the designer for giving her the dress.

She wrote;

@lanredasilvaajayi I cannot thank you enough for your help! You are nothing less than a blessing from God!
Bless your generosity!

Today I have realized that people who are kind are actually the richest, because they are giving away kindness – something that can never be taken or stolen. You made time in your busy schedule to make this lovely outfit, thanks for being kind.”

READ  Emma Nyra - "I Can’t Tolerate Abusive Comments On Social Media"

A troll went on Ceec’s comment section to insult her ;

Ashawo ceec bitter… Following a man up and down,, You have no shame.

Cee-c then replied ; You will be alright, maybe not now but eventually. Love you

ceec gives

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“Why Chioma Is So Special” – Davido

Femi Otedola celebrates his wife’s 48th birthday

Waje writes open letter to young people about success

Ubi Franklin, Banky W talk on Depression and suicide

Singer Timaya shares first photo of his new born son

PDP faithfuls give Saraki, Ortom huge welcome at national secretariat

“Mama, chop my money as you like” – Duncan Mighty kisses his mother

Dbanj writes to thank everyone for the love and support after son’s death

BBNaija Alex’s judging prowess excites fans at dance competition (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *