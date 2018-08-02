Cee-c gives epic reply to a troll who called her an ”Ashawo”

Social media trolls/bullies are at it again and this time they yet again made BBNaija’s Ceec their prime target.

It all started when the reality star shared lovely photos of herself rocking a Lanre DaSilva dress on her IG page, while thanking the designer for giving her the dress.

She wrote;

“@lanredasilvaajayi I cannot thank you enough for your help! You are nothing less than a blessing from God!

Bless your generosity!

Today I have realized that people who are kind are actually the richest, because they are giving away kindness – something that can never be taken or stolen. You made time in your busy schedule to make this lovely outfit, thanks for being kind.”

A troll went on Ceec’s comment section to insult her ;

Ashawo ceec bitter… Following a man up and down,, You have no shame.

Cee-c then replied ; You will be alright, maybe not now but eventually. Love you

Leave a Comment…

comments