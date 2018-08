Some fans are not letting their hate towards controversial 2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C, go away any time soon as the reality TV star has just gotten an acid threat from a fan of other housemates over grudge borne from aftermath of the reality show.

According to the Cee-C’s non-fan, she pays people to troll on other ex-housemates of the reality show and she has failed to call her fans to order. He ended up threatening to leave Cee-C with a scar she will never forget.