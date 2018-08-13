Celebrities reacts, alert EFCC after Pastor Fatoyinbo asks students to sow N500k as seeds (VIDEO)



Popular controversial OAP/Leader of the Free the Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze, shared a video of Abuja-based clergyman, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, asking students to sow seeds of N500,000.

The video got a lot of reactions from many Nigerian celebrities, most of them shocked that he could ask students who are not working to sow that much as seed.

One half of the singing duo, skuki, Peeshaun, alerted the EFCC over the video.

Watch the video and their reactions below:

See the comments: