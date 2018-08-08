”Channel your pain to our corrupt leaders who have made you all jobless” – Yul Edochie reacts to acid threat on Cee-c

Yesterday, Cee-c, shared a mail she got from a bitter non-fan who threatened to pour her acid anytime their path cross. The fan was angry over the Ceec-Alex-Tobi triangle.

Yul Edochie, has taken to his twitter handle to asked the bitter Nigerians to take their anger out on politicians who have impoverished their lives.

Read his tweet below;

“To all those planning an acid bath for Cee C, shame on all of you. Your acid shall burn you all first! How can you build up so much rage in your heart from a mere TV show? Channel your pain to our corrupt leaders who have made you all jobless & brought deaths & hardship upon us”