Check Out How President Buhari Reacted To Being Elected New ECOWAS Chairman (Photos)

Now, the President has taken to social media to share photos from the ECOWAS event and express excitement over being elected as the chairman.

Writing on his Facebook page, the President wrote: “Truly humbled by my election today as the new Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS. I pledge to serve and work with my fellow Heads of State to deliver on peace, security, good governance and socio-economic development in the region.

“I thank my colleagues for the Honour; they refused to take my ‘No’ for an answer. I would like to specially thank my predecessor, President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, for his excellent stewardship. And I look forward to hosting the next Meeting in Abuja in December.”

See more photos below:


 

