Check Out How Sophia Momodu Replied A Fan Who Asked Her To ‘Do Something’ About Davido And Chioma

 

Davido and Sophia

Sophia Momodu was recently forced to issue a reply after a follower of hers on Instagram made a rather intrusive comment on one of her posts.

It is widely known that Sophia, who happens to be an ex-girlfriend of Nigerian pop star, Davido, is often asked questions about him and whether or not they would return to dating each other. This time, a fan took it quite too far after asking Sophia about what she is doing about Davido’s current relationship.

The drama began when Sophia posted this photo, seen below, on her Instagram page:

After seeing Sophia’s photo, one of her fans stormed her comment section and asked her to do something about Davido and his current girlfriend, Chioma’s relationship.

The fan wrote: “What are you doing about davido and choima are you not going to do any thin you this girl , after all you have child with him, when you upload pix davido wont like it or comment and you are is babymama is unfair oooooo do some thing to it……. Sophia”

However, when Sophia, who has had one daughter with Davido, saw the comment, she decided to immediately reply.

Sophia wrote: “@ayotomiwa_ayonitemi_official wow lol I don’t care for whatever my ex is doing with his personal life, he’s a great dad & we’re Co parenting just fine that’s all that matters. We’ve moved on dear & you should try to as well.. nothing good comes from holding on to the past.”

Sophia’s many fans have applauded her over the mature way she handled the situation.

