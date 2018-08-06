Entertainment

Check out photos of Mr 2kay’s new Lexus car worth N10M!

Mr 2kay joins the endless list of celebrities who have acquired expensive cars in 2018 with the addition of a sleek Lexus car to his garage.

The music star shared photos of the newly acquired 2015 Lexus 250 sedan car on his Instagram page over the weekend. Looks like Mr 2Kay has been smiling to the bank lately because this car is reportedly worth N10M! Cheers to Mr 2Kay for this new ride as we continue to see him rise in the music industry. Its no longer news that 2018 has indeed been a good year for a number of celebrities who have bought new cars and houses.

Soon few weeks ago, Kunle Afolayan bought not just a nice car but a vintage one. The actor and movie director took to his Instagram page where he posted photos and a video of his latest addition to his garage.

“Be different. I am! #standout #value #classic #vintage @adekunlegold @vintagecarsnigeria @vintagecarscollector Thunderbird Ford 1965,” he captioned the video.

 


