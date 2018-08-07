Checkout these funny photos of actress Eniola Badmus

Some social media users have been linking these pictures with the size of Eniola Badmus who is presently 34.

The talented actress was pictured grabbing a bunch of bananas, loaf of bread, plantain, bottle of groundnut, drink suspected to be Coca-cola and a slice of watermelon.

She has told her fans to captioned the photos and the comments haven’t been shot of hilarity.

She came into limelight in year 2008 after she featured in the film Jenifa. Eniola was born in Ijebu Ode, a local government area of Ogun State, South-Western Nigeria where she completed her basic and secondary school education.

She proceeded to the University of Ibadan where she studied Theatre Arts and then Lagos State University where she graduated with an M.Sc degree in Economics.

Eniola’s career in acting professional started in the year 2000 until in 2008 when she shot to recognition upon starring in two Yoruba films titled Jenifa and Omo Ghetto.

Both movies are instrumental to her rise in the Nigeria entertainment industry which has since seen her star as both lead and supporting actress in several Yoruba and English films.