Chelsea confirm the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga after sealing £71.6m move from Athletic Bilbao

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao, making him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

Kepa arrives at Stamford Bridge after his release clause of £71.6m was met, with the deal surpassing Alisson’s £66.8m move to Liverpool.

He will replace Thibaut Courtois, who has joined Real Madrid.

Kepa is Spain’s number two behind Manchester United’s David de Gea and has one international cap.

He has spent the past two seasons in Bilbao’s first team, making 53 La Liga appearances

Upon completing his move to Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga said:

‘It’s a very important decision for me, for my career, and also for my personal life.

‘So many things attracted me to the club, all the titles the club has won, the other players, the city, the English Premier League. It’s an accumulation of things, and I am very glad Chelsea has decided to trust me and to take me in as well.’

Chelsea’s Director of football Marina Granovskaia added:

‘Kepa is a talent we have admired for a long time and we are extremely excited about his arrival. He has already demonstrated fantastic quality and consistency and will be a big part of any success Chelsea have in the coming years. His long-term contract reflects the belief we have in him and we look ahead to the coming seasons with an enormous sense of optimism.’