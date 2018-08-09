Chelsea sign Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid on transfer deadline day

Chelsea has completed the signing of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old moves to London as part of the deal that saw goal stopper Thibaut Courtois move in the opposite direction for £35million.

The Croatian international who signed for Los Blancos in 2015, failed to establish himself as a regular starter following his move from Inter Milan.

Kovacic told the club’s official website:

‘I am really happy and excited to be here at Chelsea. It is an amazing feeling.

‘I will try to do my best for this club. It is a new league for me, the beginning is always tough but I am sure the coach and my new team-mates will help me and I am looking forward to a great season.’