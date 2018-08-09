Uncategorized, Viral

Chinese Man Embraces Islam, Marries Nigerian Muslim Girl (Photos)

Chinese Man Embraces Islam, Marries Nigerian Muslim Girl (Photos)A Chinese man who recently embraced Islam, has married a young Nigerian Muslim girl, after he came all the way from his country with a family member to marry the lady, according to Islamic rites in Plateau state.

Photos which emerged online show the Chinese man who accepted Islam before he tied the knot with the young Muslim girl, dressed in Nigerian male native wear designed with Guinea fabric and cap (also known by its Yoruba name, fila).

READ  Nigerian lady claims Jesus was bisexual and was ahead of the game

He was also spotted with his relative and a Nigerian man believed to be a family of the bride.

See photos below;


Tags

You may also like

PDP Aspirants Can’t Defeat President Buhari In 2019 – Yemi Osinbajo

NBC finally bans ‘This is Nigeria’ & ‘Iskaba’ for vulgar lyrics

Chelsea sign Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid on transfer deadline day

‘You are a wicked friend if you cannot tell a close friend he or she has body odour’ – Layole Oyatogun

Davido flaunts his private jet as it arrives Lagos (Photo)

NBC bans Falz, Wande Coal, and Olamide’s songs for vulgar lyrics

South African based pastor reveals the next president of Nigeria is a youth and his name starts from ‘S’ (Video)

”You are a wicked friend if you cannot tell a friend he or she has body odour” – Layole Oyatogun

Burna Boy flaunts newly bought N24M diamond encrusted Audemars Piguet wristwatch (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *