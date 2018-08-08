Entertainment

Chioma Slams Fan Who Called Davido “A Frog Voice”

A fan has just gotten a whole lot of attention after insinuating that Davido’s voice is a frog voice. This reply came after Chioma posted a picture of one of her delicacies on social media.

Chioma wrote that she turned her leftover white rice into fried rice and paired it with some well cooked beaf steaks.

The fan thought to compliment Chioma’s cooking skill by saying “aww no wonder frog voice got better”

Chioma immediately reacted this response and she begged the fan not to be “stupid”.

See screenshots of posts below:


