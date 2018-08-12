Uncategorized

Chris Brown adds a ‘black pyramid’ image to his collection of tattoos, says he is not an Illuminati member

American singer, songwriter, dancer, rapper and actor Christopher Maurice Brown just added a ‘black pyramid’ image to his collection of tattoos, but he is claiming that it doesn’t mean he is an Illuminati member.

The father of one who shared a photo of the new tattoo on Instagram, wrote;

“BLACK PYRAMID, THAT DONT MEAN IM ILLUMINATI”! TUNNEL VISION

Chris Brown’s tattoos has always drawn the attention of his fans and music lovers, the first of which was inked when the singer was only 13 years old. Since defying his mother on his thirteenth birthday (she reportedly told him:

“You ain’t gettin’ no tattoo!”) and getting a Jesus tattoo inked on his arm, Chris has gotten so many tattoos it’s really tough to keep track.

Chris Brown’s chest tattoos are particularly interesting because they stand out more than his arm sleeves, which leave little skin left for the tattoo lover to ink up.

Nearly five months after revealing the “X” tattoo on his foot, Chris Brown posted a picture on Instagram on July 17, 2013, showing off a huge dinosaur tattoo inked on his left side. Breezy’s tattoo depicts a large skeleton of the notoriously vicious Tyrannosaurus Rex, and seems to follow a similar theme to some of the controversial singer’s other tats – ferocity and fighting back.

He has also gotten new tattoos in recent times, with the latest being the black pyramid.


