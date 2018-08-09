Entertainment

Ciara Announces New Collaboration With Tekno

Big news from the Triple MG camp suggests that their flagship artiste/producer, Tekno have scored himself his first international collaboration. According to reports, Tekno has a new collaboration with America’s Diva, Ciara.

Ciara posted an artwork on her Instagram that suggest their new collaboration titled “Freak Me”is set to hit streaming platform tomorrow Friday the 10th of August.

This new collaboration will be Tekno’s first. It is however not surprising considering the rumors are spreading around that Canadian rapper, Drake also has a collaboration with the Jogodo crooner.

READ  21-Year-Old Student Gives Up Her Law Career To Become An Instagram Star (Photos)

Big congrats to you Alhaji Tekno!

#FreakMe Ft @TeknoOfficial out this Friday! Been dying to share this with you! Can’t wait! #AfroBeats #AfroWave #FreakMeFriday 🔥🔥🔥 08.10.18

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on


You may also like

Olakunle Churchill Arrests Online Saboteur After Financial Assistance

‘Johnny Bravo’ – Tiwa Savage gushes over Teebillz gym video

Nollywood Actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo Releases Stunning Images As She Turns A Year Older

Kaduna born actress, Ishaya Diwa buys herself brand new car

I’m having menstrual pain- Bobrisky cries out

Brad Pitt says he’s paid Angelina Jolie over $9m in child support

Bobrisky shows off his curves in figure-hugging dress

It’s True Wizkid Helped My Career – Duncan Mighty

Koker quietly part ways with MI’s Chocolate City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *