Ciara Announces New Collaboration With Tekno

Big news from the Triple MG camp suggests that their flagship artiste/producer, Tekno have scored himself his first international collaboration. According to reports, Tekno has a new collaboration with America’s Diva, Ciara.

Ciara posted an artwork on her Instagram that suggest their new collaboration titled “Freak Me”is set to hit streaming platform tomorrow Friday the 10th of August.

This new collaboration will be Tekno’s first. It is however not surprising considering the rumors are spreading around that Canadian rapper, Drake also has a collaboration with the Jogodo crooner.

Big congrats to you Alhaji Tekno!