Ciara gives a shoutout to Tiwa Savage for “the inspiration and sample used in #FreakMe”

Ciara gives a shoutout to Tiwa Savage for “the inspiration and sample used in #FreakMe”On Friday, American superstar songwriter/ singer, Ciara released a single titled Freak Me, which she featured singer Tekno who also produced the track.

Fans were quick to point out the similarity between the rhythm of Freak Me and Tiwa Savage‘s Before Nko, a track in her 2015 album R.E.D.

Ciara has taken to Twitter to give Tiwa Savage her credit on the song.

“Shout out to @TiwaSavage on the inspiration and sample used in #FreakMe! She’s a beast! I fell in love with the melody when I first heard it in Africa 3 years ago ❤️💃🏽. So good. #AfroWave,” she wrote.

Watch the video below;

