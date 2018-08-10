Uncategorized, Viral

Ciara Releases New Single, “Freak Me” With Tekno (Audio+Download)

Ciara who recently released “ Level Up ” after being off the music scene for quite sometime isn’t taking her foot off our necks anytime soon as she just rolled out a brand new afrobeat infused single titled “Freak Me” featuring Nigerian singer “Tekno“.

The American singer, song writer and actress took to social media to share the cover art of the amazing collaboration.

She wrote:

“Been dying to share this with you! Can’t wait! #AfroBeats #AfroWave”.

It’s always a cause for celebration whenever Ciara joins the New Music Friday lineup and the prospect of her exploring a new sound is fascinating. If nothing else, we know the video will be fire.

READ  Zenith is Africa’s seventh biggest bank

Brand new single from Ciara, this one’s titled “Freak Me” featuring Tekno.

Listen to the song below;

Download Ciara Freak Me Mp3 below

Click her to DOWNLOAD AUDIO


Tags

You may also like

Lady who blocked her ex-boyfriend from reaching her since 2013 is heartbroken after finding out he died last year

Glamour As Celebrities Grace Chief (Mrs) Faith Ikuku’s 30th Birthday Party (Photos)

Yemi Alade To Headline Essence Style Event Alongside Teyana Taylor In New York

New Video: Davido – Nwa Baby

How I gained admission into US university without WAEC result – Senator Ademola Adeleke explains

Full nominees list for AFRIMMA 2018 Awards & Music Festival

Actress Ini Edo sparks engagement rumours after she shows off massive ring (PHOTOS)

Between Okon Lagos, Gov. Udom Emmanuel and Desmond Elliot ahead of the 2019 election

You’re the biggest hypocrite – Fans slam Toke Makinwa over nude ad (Screenshots)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *