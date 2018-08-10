Ciara Releases New Single, “Freak Me” With Tekno (Audio+Download)

Ciara who recently released “ Level Up ” after being off the music scene for quite sometime isn’t taking her foot off our necks anytime soon as she just rolled out a brand new afrobeat infused single titled “Freak Me” featuring Nigerian singer “Tekno“.

The American singer, song writer and actress took to social media to share the cover art of the amazing collaboration.

She wrote:

“Been dying to share this with you! Can’t wait! #AfroBeats #AfroWave”.

It’s always a cause for celebration whenever Ciara joins the New Music Friday lineup and the prospect of her exploring a new sound is fascinating. If nothing else, we know the video will be fire.

Brand new single from Ciara, this one’s titled “Freak Me” featuring Tekno.

Listen to the song below;

Download Ciara Freak Me Mp3 below

