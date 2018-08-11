Ciara Thanks Tiwa Savage After Sampling Her Song On ‘Freak Me’

Ciara has been in the news after she featured TripleMG music pop star Tekno on her latest record ‘Freak Me’.

‘Freak Me‘ was officially released last Friday by Ciara and fans of American pop star have been appreciating the single. The new record is a first attempt by Ciara on Afrobeat.

However, the idea of Ciara’s latest song was heavily lifted off Tiwa Savage’s song ‘Before Nko’ from the ‘R.E.D album. The ‘Level Up’ singer has in a recent tweet appreciated Tiwa Savage for inspiring and being sampled on the track.

See her tweet below: