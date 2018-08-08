“Come Back Home”- Davido Advises Nigerian Artistes In Diaspora

Davido and very few other African artistes are championing the globalization of the Afrobeat sound. The DMW boss has risen to the top within few years and he has toured several European and American countries.

In a recent interview with Pause Magazine, Davido was asked to advise Nigerian artistes in the overseas who are trying to get their songs heard in the continent and he responded “Go to Nigeria.”

Read excerpts from the interview below.

There’s a lot of African artists based in London, but they’re trying to reach you guys in Nigeria, what advice would you give them?

Go to Nigeria.

Really, you think they should go back?

If they’re trying to reach somewhere it’s the best place to be. But it just depends, to be honest. Mr. Eazi was in London, then he came back.

Do you think you have to get the love from home first before things take off?

To be honest, me, I’m not into this international stuff but I’m really doing it because I’m one of those people pioneering this movement. I have to put a cape on my back and do it for the culture but I always prefer being at home.