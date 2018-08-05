Comedian Akpororo Gets A Street Named After Him In Lagos

Comedian akpororo has been honoured in Lagos after a street was named after him.

According to him, Every month he dances and praises God from street to street today he’s blessed with one.

The proud father of twins took to Instagram to share his testimony.

He wrote:

I’m nothing without God that’s why I don’t brag, favour and grace speak for me. Every month I dance and praise God from street to street #streetpraise today I’m bless with one. My life is a testimony

Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known and referred to as Akpororo, is a Nigerian stand-up comedian, vocalist and actor

