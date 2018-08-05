Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Comedian Akpororo Gets A Street Named After Him In Lagos

Comedian akpororo has been honoured in Lagos after a street was named after him.

According to him, Every month he dances and praises God from street to street today he’s blessed with one.

The proud father of twins took to Instagram to share his testimony.

He wrote:

I’m nothing without God that’s why I don’t brag, favour and grace speak for me. Every month I dance and praise God from street to street #streetpraise today I’m bless with one. My life is a testimony

Comedian Akpororo gets

Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known and referred to as Akpororo, is a Nigerian stand-up comedian, vocalist and actor

READ  IK Ogbonna's wife, Sonia comes for fan who accused her of exposing her body too much

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Singer, Chidinma in trouble with promoter over alleged breach of contract

‘I Enjoy It When Men Admire My Wife’ – Yomi Casual says

Akpabio’s purported defection from PDP stirs public debate

Babcock Varsity refuses to confirm Chioma’s admission status

Body shaming doesn’t affect me – Uriel Oputa declares

Comedian Michael Blackson shares erotic message he got from a married Nigerian Woman (Photo)

I’ve never dated anyone all my life, but i’m not a virgin – Actress Amara Maduka

I did not sacrifice my career for P-Square – Jude Okoye says

Babcock University withholds information on Chioma’s admission status

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *