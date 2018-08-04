Comedian Edo Charles finds out he has a daughter 18 Years after her birth

Popular gospel comedian cum actor, Edo Charles is yet to come off the shock that greeted him weeks ago, after an 18 year old girl walked into his lonely life.

Charles who suffered setback in 2014 after his marriage crashed barely one year it was contracted never had an inkling that he had fathered a beautiful baby girl during the days of his youth.

The excited father shares his joy with Inside Nollywood. ‘I thank God for my life. I’m a testimony. As a young boy who lived a reckless life, little did I know that I did something. 18 years after, the child I never knew existed came into my life. Just like that. I’m now a proud father to a teenager and a lovely and talented one at that. This is beautiful.

As I was working in God’s vineyard, he was working in mine too. Few days ago, I had to take her to my family house in Benin for her naming ceremony,” he gushed.