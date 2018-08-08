Trending

Commercial Sex Worker Found Dead In Edo State

The lifeless body of a suspected commercial sex worker simply identified as Precious has found dead by the roadside near a tomatoes market at the Upper Mission extension road.

A resident in the area said they heard a voice around 4 am where the body was found and they only heard “please, please take the bag”.

The witness said they could not come out because the area was dark.

Bruises were found in the hand and blood was gushing out of the nostrils of the deceased.

She was half naked and the lifeless body facing downward.

A staff of the hotel where the deceased and her friends use as contact point for their hustling said the deceased was a commercial sex worker.

According to the staff, “The truth is that she is a huzzler. I came to the office this morning and I was told that she lefton Monday and has since not returned.

“When they call her phone, it will ring and then switch off. I said we should go to the police station to incident the matter. I had called Aduwawa police station and now asked that they should go and bring her picture, I was waiting for her picture when we heard that a dead body was found along Upper Mission extension.

READ  Three persons lynched to death for stealing motorcycle

“She used to huzzle at Old Road in Aduwawa so we ran down here and discovered that she was the one.”

A friend of the deceased who does the same hustling said she does not know where the deceased hailed from.

She said the late precious has an eight months old child.

Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary.

He said police has commenced investigation into the incident.


You may also like

Landlord In Trouble For Allegedly Flogging Married Woman

‘Cameroonian Soldiers Invade Community, Open Fire On Villagers’ (Video)

How Speeding Keke Driver Dodged Young Boy To Prevent Accident In Aba

Ex-minister destroys 10 boreholes he built because he lost an election

US Dollar Fraudsters Busted In Lagos Hotel, Reveal How They Succeeded In Duping Victims

Pa Celestine Egbunuche (left) is serving his sentence in Enugu prison

Meet Nigeria’s Oldest Prisoner Who Just Clocked 100 Years Inside Enugu Prison (Photo)

PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Adeleke Wins Certificate Forgery Case In Court

Couple arrested for selling 4-month-old Baby for ₦400,000

Burning Minivan causes Backlog of Traffic on Third Mainland Bridge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *