Commercial Sex Worker Found Dead In Edo State

The lifeless body of a suspected commercial sex worker simply identified as Precious has found dead by the roadside near a tomatoes market at the Upper Mission extension road.

A resident in the area said they heard a voice around 4 am where the body was found and they only heard “please, please take the bag”.

The witness said they could not come out because the area was dark.

Bruises were found in the hand and blood was gushing out of the nostrils of the deceased.

She was half naked and the lifeless body facing downward.

A staff of the hotel where the deceased and her friends use as contact point for their hustling said the deceased was a commercial sex worker.

According to the staff, “The truth is that she is a huzzler. I came to the office this morning and I was told that she lefton Monday and has since not returned.

“When they call her phone, it will ring and then switch off. I said we should go to the police station to incident the matter. I had called Aduwawa police station and now asked that they should go and bring her picture, I was waiting for her picture when we heard that a dead body was found along Upper Mission extension.

“She used to huzzle at Old Road in Aduwawa so we ran down here and discovered that she was the one.”

A friend of the deceased who does the same hustling said she does not know where the deceased hailed from.

She said the late precious has an eight months old child.

Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary.

He said police has commenced investigation into the incident.