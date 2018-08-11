Uncategorized, Viral

Common sense and manners should have been taught in secondary school – Don Jazzy

Common sense and manners should have been taught in secondary school – Don JazzyIt looks like someone just offended Don Jazzy as he has now taken to his Twitter page to say common sense should have been taught rather than some unnecessary subjects.

His post is currently trending on Twitter and we wonder who might actually made him to post this.

See his tweet below;

“All that time they wasted teaching us shorthand, home econs, and typewriting etc in sec school should have just been used to teach some of us common sense and manners.”

See some people’s comment below;

@SheLovesArtemis: School was a waste of time. Studied microbiology now I sell outfits for a living. Which kind thing be that? 😂


Tags

You may also like

TeeBillz reacts after a fan said his son, Jamil will end up in Quilox club

Common sense should have been taught in secondary school – Don Jazzy

‘Any man who beats you for posing nude in public is justified’ – Nigerian lady blasts Toke Makinwa

Update about the kidnapper who slept off after taking tramadol during an operation in Ondo state

‘Any man who beats you for posing n.ude in public is justified’ – Nigerian lady comes hard on Toke Makinwa

I want a rich and handsome man for marriage – Actress Damilola Aina

Ciara gives a shoutout to Tiwa Savage for “the inspiration and sample used in #FreakMe”

I’m depressed – Man laments after officials stopped his marriage to a 15-year-old girl (Photos)

Lady cries out for help after her brother who left behind a suicide note, goes missing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *