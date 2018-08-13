Trending

Cooking Gas Price To Crash As FG Removes VAT

Indications emerged at the weekend that the Federal Government has finally succumbed to stakeholders’ pressure by removing Value Added Tax (VAT) on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) popularly called cooking gas. With this development, consumers should expect a crash in the price of cooking gas by about 20 percent.

Currently, a 12.5kg bottle of gas sells for N4,300 and is expected to crash to N3,440 with the new policy.

Oil and gas experts have often argued that the VAT imposed on cooking gas makes the product more costly than imported brands from Niger and Equatorial Guinea, thereby discouraging many consumers from embracing the use of cooking gas.

A source at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said government has finalised talks with the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to suspend further collection of VAT on cooking gas.

The source which did not confirm the date of implementation, assured that an official pronouncement would be made any time from now.

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), has been at the forefront of championing the cause for the removal of VAT on locally produced cooking gas.

NALPGAM had said it was imperative to develop effective policies to encourage investors to come into the LPG sector to deepen market penetration, boost the country’s economy and protect the environment.

READ  4 Types Of Odd People You Would Likely Meet Inside A Lagos Bus

According to the association, the removal of VAT on the gas supplied to marketers by NLNG would attract more investors and reduce importation of gas into the country, which is VAT-free.

It also advocated the need for the reduction of import duty on LPG equipment so as to encourage more investors to come in and deepen LPG consumption in the country.

“Our position is that the government has to provide the enabling environment for more people to come in. We have to remove VAT on LPG and reduce import duties on the equipment.

Meanwhile, NALPGAM has announced plans to deepen the use of LPG by assisting to increase local consumption from 700,000 metric tonnes to 1,000,000 metric tonnes yearly.

NALPGAM President, Mr. Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, said if every stakeholder within the LPG value chain does what is right, the target would increase to about five million metric tonnes by 2025, adding that if achieved, Nigeria would have attained the league of nations with high level of LPG consumption.


You may also like

Why Now Is The Time For Juventus To Win The Champions League – Massimiliano Allegri

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Lady goes ecstatic over Wizkid’s performance in the US on twitter, Wizkid replies (Video)

45-year-old sexy grandfather with 21 baby mamas and over 20 kids go viral online (PHOTOS)

Wole Soyinka accuses Obasanjo of awarding oil blocks in return for s.ex, calls him a ‘degenerate liar’

FUTMINNA Expels 13 Students, Dismisses Lecturer Over Charges Of Sexual Harassment

See Photos & Names Of 4 Police Officer Who Were Killed By Bandits In Kaduna

EFCC Denies Acting Saraki’s Script To Undermine Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *