Couple arrested for selling 4-month-old Baby for ₦400,000

A couple in Imo State Glory and Ugochukwu Nwachukwu have been arrested for selling their 4-month-old baby for ₦400,000.

Vanguard reports that the Imo State Police Commissioner Dasuki Galadanchi shared the news.

The commissioner revealed that the couple also abducted 2 other children who they also sold.

He revealed that the couple has confessed to the crime. He said:

The suspects were arrested by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the command on July 20, at Umuokai Owerre-Nta in the Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State.

The suspects conspired and lured one Jovita of Irrette Owerri West LGA of Imo state to Naze, Owerri North LGA where they tactically abducted her two children, Adaugo Olive, who is three years and six months old and his six months old younger brother, Daniel Oliver, and then sold them to unknown persons.

The suspects have confessed to the crime and other child-trafficking cases within Imo state and its environs.


