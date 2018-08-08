Couple arrested for selling 4-month-old Baby for ₦400,000

A couple in Imo State Glory and Ugochukwu Nwachukwu have been arrested for selling their 4-month-old baby for ₦400,000.

Vanguard reports that the Imo State Police Commissioner Dasuki Galadanchi shared the news.

The commissioner revealed that the couple also abducted 2 other children who they also sold.

He revealed that the couple has confessed to the crime. He said: