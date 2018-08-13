Couple tie the knot in a flooded church in the Philippines (Video)

Not minding the uncomfortable vicinity, a lovely couple decides to tie the knot in a flooded Philippines church.

The wedding which is currently going viral on social media, showed the bride 24-year-old Jobel Delos Angeles and the father of her two children exchange their vows on Saturday in the flooded Philippines church and they have won hearts as the country suffered a fresh bout of monsoonal rains.

The region was hit with Tropical Storm Yagi, and the southwest monsoon brought heavy flooding to the capital Manila and nearby areas, including their home province of Bulacan.

Delos Angeles was spotted in the Facebook video which has garnered several likes and has been shared over a thousand times, smiling as she walked through brown floodwaters in a white gown and veil before her suited groom clad in flip-flops took her to the altar.

Though it was a gloomy day and the church was flooded, the couple wore a huge smile that could not be damped by the situation around them.

“Even if it floods or it rains, nothing can stop me. You only get married once, will you postpone it? I was marrying the man I love,” Delos Angeles told AFP by phone.

“My gown got wet and heavy but I told myself it was as if I was walking on a red carpet.”

Though Delos Angeles and her partner of seven years did not expect bad weather but never considered calling off their wedding even after floodwaters entered the church in Hagonoy town, it was a double ceremony, as their five-month-old daughter got baptised in the same event, she added.

Guests were photographed barefoot, including children who were afraid to slip.

“We didn’t want a new schedule as we were already stressed out. Our hometown is really flood-prone,” Delos Angeles added.

“No car wanted to bring us to the church so I just rode a boat. We didn’t expect so many people would still turn up, even the entourage.”

The Philippines endures an average of 20 typhoons and storms each year. The latest storm brought misery to many, with 20,000 residents fleeing the riverside district of Marikina in the national capital region where floods swept away cars, authorities said.

Watch video below;