Court Grants Order Restraining Police, IGP, AGF from Harassing Saraki

An Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi and presided over by Justice M. A. Nasir on Wednesday issued an order restraining the Attorney General of the Federation; Inspector General of Police; and the Nigeria Police force from interrogating, harassing, inviting, arresting and detaining the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Justice Nasir said the order subsists pending the hearing of the substantive matter filled by 10 human rights lawyers in suit number CV/2454/18.

The court Issued the order while delivering ruling in the motion number M/8280/2018 brought by 10 lawyers, led by Barrister Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere for the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the Senate President as guaranteed by sections 34,35,36, and 41 of the Nigerian Constitution and articles 2,4,5,6,10 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and peoples right.

This comes a couple of days after the blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the State Security Services (DSS) in an apparent attempt to impeach the senate president.


