Court Orders Arrest Of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu

The Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court Abuja on Wednesday, issued a warrant of arrest on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, over alleged contempt of court.

According to Vanguard, the Judge ruled that the INEC boss be arrested for refusing to appear before it for the third time.

The INEC Chairman was summoned to appear before the court on July 10, 2018 but failed to appear.

After the INEC boss failed to appear before the court on July 5, and 10, to defend a contempt proceeding filed by Ejike Oguebego and Chuks Okoye, Chairman and Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State respectively against him, Justice Pam, however, gave the order for the immediate arrest of the Chairman by the police.

Details soon…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria