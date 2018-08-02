Local News

Court Reveals Date It Will Rule On El-Zakzaky’s Bail

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

A Kaduna High Court on Thursday fixed Oct 4 to rule on the bail application of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zinat.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, adjourned the matter after counsel to the defendants Mr Maxwell Kyon, moved the application for the bail of the first and second defendants.

Kyon told reporters the prosecution counsel had served the 3rd and 4th defendants,Yakubu Yahaya and Sanusi Abdulqadir, respectively, standing trial with the Shiites leader.

Kyon said the Defense Counsel had filed their bail application to the court and the prosecution had also filed their response.

He said that Oct. 4, had been fixed for ruling of the bail application.

READ  Actress Stella Damasus' Husband Reunites With His Ex-Wife, Doris Simeon And Their Son (Photos)

Meanwhile, the Prosecution Counsel, Chris Umar, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the court session that the 3rd and 4th respondents had been served through publications in the Daily Trust and The Nation newspapers.

NAN reports that the Kaduna State Government had brought an eight-count charge against the IMN leader, his wife and the two other IMN leaders based in Katsina and Kano.

The IMN leader, his wife, Yahaya and Abdulqadir were charged for alleged conspiracy, abating culpable homicide among other related offences.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Umahi Bars APC From Using Abakaliki Stadium For Rally

DSS Finally ‘Bows To Pressure’, Arraigns Journalist Who Has Been Detained Since 2016

The Moment A Brave Woman Walks Into A Hospital Holding The Snake That Bit Her (Photos)

Latest Pictures Of Former Bread-Seller, Olajumoke Will Melt Your Heart

FG Set To Increase Corp Members Allowances

Heartbreaking: Young Lady Gets Shot Dead By Her Own Boyfriend Inside A Room In Anambra

Senator Dino Melaye Blasts APC In New Song On His Return To PDP (Watch)

Impeached Imo Deputy Governor Regains Control Of His Office From Police

PDP Alleges Secret Plot Behind President Buhari’s Latest 10-days Vacation To London

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *