Court Stops Governor Ortom’s Impeachment

Governor Samuel Ortom

A Makurdi High Court on Wednesday restrained eight members of the Benue State Assembly from proceeding with the impeachment process initiated against Governor Samuel Ortom, according to a Punch report.

The court further stopped the affected lawmakers from sitting and upheld their suspension pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Eight members of the state Assembly led by the impeached Speaker, Terkibir Ikyange, had, on Monday, begun impeachment process against the governor.

Ruling on the application on orders restraining the eight members from sitting, presiding judge, Justice Theresa Igoche, also restrained the Chief Judge of Benue State from receiving or acting on any process or request issued pursuant to the purported sitting, proceedings and resolutions of 30th July, 2018 aimed at or commenced for the purpose of removing governor of the state, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Justice Igoche upheld the subsisting order that was earlier given by Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adam Onum, restraining the former Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, and other former principal officers from parading as same and ordered the security agencies to vacate the premises of the Benue State House of Assembly.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, applauded the ruling, saying as a law abiding government, they would always seek redress in the law courts.

Also speaking, Sebastian Hon (SAN), who appeared on behalf of the plaintiffs alongside over 20 lawyers, described the ruling as sound and promised to abide by the orders of the court.

