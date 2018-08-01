Local News

Cute Photos From Nigerian Footballer, Asisat Oshoala’s House Warming Party

The footballer who is making some waves in China after a sensational move to the Chinese Super League, showed off the new house on social media with her many fans as she thanked God for the feat.

Now, she has organised a decent house warming party to celebrate the purchase of the home. Asisat shared photos from the party on Instagram which showed the footballer in the company of family and friends.

See photos from the party below:

