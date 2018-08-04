Cute Pre-Wedding Photos Of Military Couple Go Viral

The soldiers in question
Another set of pre wedding photos of a couple using a military theme has gone viral.
This couple were photographed by the popular Tonye Photography. The photos show the chemistry and exitment between the love birds.
Social media users have been wishing them good luck ahead of their nuptial knot.
READ Rain Of Money As Nigerian Prophet Blesses Two Former Prostitutes With N7m To Start Life Afresh (Photos)
See more photos:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria