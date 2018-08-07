Daddy Freeze reacts as Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi is ordained a RCCG Pastor

Following the ordination of Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi as assistant pastor of Redeemed Christian Church, OAP, Daddy Freeze has likened it to a quote in Animal Farm.

Sharing a photo from the ordination on his Instagram page, he wrote;

It is well…. I am happy for them.

–

I just read animal farm again and I don’t seem to understand what George Orwell was trying to say here, can someone please explain?

–

“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” ~George Orwell, Animal Farm”