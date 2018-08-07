Uncategorized, Viral

Daddy Freeze reacts as Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi is ordained a RCCG Pastor

Following the ordination of Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi as assistant pastor of Redeemed Christian Church, OAP, Daddy Freeze has likened it to a quote in Animal Farm.

Sharing a photo from the ordination on his Instagram page, he wrote;

It is well…. I am happy for them.

I just read animal farm again and I don’t seem to understand what George Orwell was trying to say here, can someone please explain?

“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.” ~George Orwell, Animal Farm”


Tags

You may also like

See what happened to a lady robbed in front of 10 armed officers at Panti Police Station

Too Much Sleep Can Kill You – Scientists Reveal

Battle Of The Floral Headpiece: Who Rocked It Better? Rihanna or Beyonce?

More photos from the ordination of Sen. Remi Tinubu as a pastor in RCCG

‘Get over this bad blood already’- Princess trolls Cee-c, feels her acid threat was a stunt

Daddy Freeze reacts as Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi is ordained Assistant RCCG Pastor

Flamboyant Mompha unveils ‘best friend’

Tinubu’s Wife, Senator Oluremi Ordained Assistant Pastor Of Redeemed Christian Church (Photos)

“Many girls in South Africa are envious of you; hold onto your man” – President Ramahosa advises daughter-in-law (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *