‘Dancing’ Senator Adeleke fit to contest election, court rules



Justice David Oladimeji, a high court judge sitting in Osogbo, Osun state has dismissed certificate case against Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Shortly after Senator Adeleke, won the People’s Democratic Party governorship primaries in the state, aggrieved members of the party, Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu, filed a suit against him in court.

According to them, Adeleke lacks the eligibility to represent the party as its governorship candidate owing to the fact that he doesn’t a possess Secondary School Certificate.

They therefore asked the court to stop their party from presenting him to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate.

In his ruling, Justice Oladimeji maintained that Adeleke has the power to contest in the election, because not having a certificate doesn’t disqualify the senator .

The judge noted that the constitution stipulates only that the candidate for governorship position must be educated to secondary school level and didn’t state that he must have a certificate.

Justice oladimeji clarified also that the Senator attended Ede Grammar School, therefore is qualified.