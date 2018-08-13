News, Uncategorized

‘Dancing Senator’ Ademola Adeleke vows to stop payment of half-salaries in Osun State if elected governor

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has vowed to immediately stop half salary the day he assumed office as Governor of Osun state.

Speaking at All Soul Anglican Church Osogbo this Sunday, Adeleke lamented the suffering of civil servants which he described as man inhumanity to man, declaring “I will put an and to half salary.

“My government will ensure regular payment of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ entitlements. We will not owe workers. It is inhuman. A labourer deserves his or her pay. Public servants will enjoy good life under our government.

“Teachers’ welfare is a condition for better education results. Enabling environment will be provided for teachers to deliver on teaching and learning outcomes,” he said.

Speaking amidst songs of praise in the church, Adeleke promised to serve the people and place people’s welfare above all considerations, adding, “I will be a governor of the people, by the people and for the people.”

“God will use me to put an end to the suffering of Osun people. I will stop punitive taxes and levies. I will relax mobile courts due to suffering and pains of the people. Artisans and local trade people will be patronized, I will not export our job to Lagos,” he further explained.

In his sermon, the officiating pastor, Venerable W Ojebode prayed for the success of the candidate, stating that “the state needs a God fearing leader.”

“We pray for your success. We pray the Lord will use you to take Osun to greater height,” the Venerable said.

The church however received unusual visitors as hundreds of Okada riders and other artisans stormed the premises, chanting “Imole, Imole”

The Senator after the Church service took time to address the crowd outside the church promising to address issues of poverty, joblessness and state debt.


