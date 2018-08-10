Trending

Daughter of famous rapper grabs his Iphone X & throws it inside the ocean (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

A video trending online shows the epic moment the daughter of famous Russian rapper and businessman, Timati threw his phone into the ocean.

In the video, Timati is seen with his daughter on a yacht on a sunny afternoon. Timati was on the phone while his daughter tried several times to get his attention.

When that didn’t work, the little girl grabbed his phone from his ear and threw into the ocean, then turned to her father and smiled sweetly at him.

When her shocked father asked:Alesya, what did you do? she replied smiling: It’s better this way.

Watch the video below:

😭😭😭

