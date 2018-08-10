Uncategorized

Daughter of famous Russian rapper grabs his phone & throws it inside the ocean (PHOTOS+VIDEO)


No doubt, only a daughter can do certain things to a father and get away with it.

A video trending online shows the epic moment the daughter of famous Russian rapper and businessman, Timati threw his phone into the ocean.

In the video, Timati is seen with his daughter on a yacht on a sunny afternoon. Timati was on the phone while his daughter tried several times to get his attention.

When that didn’t work, the little girl grabbed his phone from his ear and threw into the ocean, then turned to her father and smiled sweetly at him.

When her shocked father asked:Alesya, what did you do? she replied smiling: It’s better this way.

Watch the video below:

😭😭😭

A post shared by Black Star (@timatiofficial) on


